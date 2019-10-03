Why Boris Johnson Is Our Dark Triad Prime Minister

Manipulative, infuriatingly charming, superficial, lacking in integrity and yet almost universally alluring – we just can’t help ourselves. After every encounter, we swear off them. A week later, all it takes is a "what are you doing?" text and we go back for more until one day they push us too far and, finally, we stop. Friends and family may have spent months, even years, begging us to stop putting ourselves through the emotional abuse, the gaslighting, the drama, the uncertainty and the pain but, all too often, it’s only when we reach breaking point that we cut the cord.