Why Boris Johnson Is Our Dark Triad Prime Minister

Since becoming prime minister, Johnson has compared himself to the Hulk with no irony, much to the exasperation of EU officials and the embarrassment of, well, even the Hulk himself . He has (perhaps deliberately) misled the queen to get his own way. He has faced down calls to resign after the Supreme Court ruled that he unlawfully prorogued parliament with the arrogance of an Old Etonian and the swagger of a man who knows that someone will always have him. He has invoked the memory of murdered MP Jo Cox , who was killed by a far-right terrorist at the height of the tensions caused by the anti-immigration rhetoric used by his own campaign to leave Europe, in an attempt to justify his political position.