5 Stories From Women Who Fled Domestic Abuse That You Need To Hear

"My son is very intelligent, so whenever I thought about that I’d never feel ready to leave and take him out of school. Now that we're finally here, we're both happier. I can now sleep like a normal human being – no one is coming to harass me again. My son missed his school friends at first, but he got over it and everyone here is like a family. Without this place, I don’t know where I’d be. The next step is going back to work and school. I want to study nursing and live outside London, where it’s quieter and less expensive, and I’m going to file for divorce. I don’t want my husband to think I’m coming back to him."