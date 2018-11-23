These Two Wonder Ingredients Are A Must For Combination Skin

While it's tempting to constantly switch up your skincare routine depending on how you're feeling or what your skin is doing, when it comes to skincare for combination skin, prevention is better than cure, and having staples that you can rely on is key to achieving a complexion you're happy with.
But with endless ingredients and complicated jargon, the skincare aisle can be a confusing place. The solution? Incorporating the right, simple ingredients into your skincare routine to help keep combination skin in check – they needn't be complicated.
Tea tree and witch hazel are two such ingredients. Often overlooked, according to skincare experts, they provide a winning combination for those with oily and combination skin. "Tea tree oil is a multipurpose ingredient in skincare due to its claimed antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties," aesthetician Dija Ayodele tells R29. "Tea tree is seen as a purifier, especially in relation to oily skin," she continues.
On the other hand, witch hazel is known for its ability to help soothe and calm the skin. "It also tones the skin by tightening pores and indirectly removes excess oil, dirt and bacteria," explains Dr Dagmara Chudzik, a specialist in aesthetic medicine. "It locks in moisture to prevent water loss that can lead to dry skin, so it has astringent properties without the usual drying side-effect." While both tea tree and witch hazel have their own individual merits, it’s when they work together that they become more effective, and when used regularly can help to maintain clearer-looking skin.
You’ll see the best results by integrating gentle, everyday products that combine the two into your skincare routine, such as Boots' Tea Tree & Witch Hazel line. If your combination skin is prone to breakouts, it's important to prevent the spread of bacteria by always keeping skin clean. Your best bet is to use a hardworking cleanser morning and night, such as the Foaming Face Wash, which is kind to skin and removes dirt and oil without drying it out.
If you have combination skin you may tend to shy away from moisturisers, but a light and non-greasy formula will help. Boots' Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Shine Control Day Moisturiser is specifically designed not to block pores and smartly delivers the goodness of these two ingredients throughout the day. An ideal base for makeup, the matte finish provides a smooth canvas for your foundation or concealer.
Regardless of how well you look after your skin, sometimes you’ll have to deal with a spot or two – and sod's law dictates that it'll coincide with a big meeting, presentation or a first date. This is the moment when you need a quick fix. Enter Boots' Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Spot Wand – a handy pocket-size wand you can stash in your handbag or desk drawer for any last minute skin dramas. The double-ended product boasts two formulas – one for the daytime and one for the evening – both designed to be applied directly to the problem area. Combined, tea tree and witch hazel work fast to calm and soothe the surrounding skin. Simply use before bed for an effective overnight treatment or swipe on during the day for an on-the-go solution.
A solid, gentle skincare routine with efficacious ingredients? Your (combination) skin will thank you.
