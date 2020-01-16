Cult K-Beauty Brand Glow Recipe Is Opening A London Pop-Up Shop

If you're already a big fan of Korean skincare brand Glow Recipe, chances are you first spotted it on Instagram. Thanks to the pretty pastel packaging and delectable names like Banana Souffle and Avocado Melt, the products have fast become a staple in the skincare routines of beauty editors, influencers and skincare lovers alike.
Currently, the only way to shop popular picks like the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, £20.50, an overnight route to 'glass skin' (skin so dewy, it's almost reflective), and the Pineapple-C Bright Serum, £46, which moisturises and protects against pollution and dullness, is to head online. But Glow Recipe has announced that it will be teaming up with Cult Beauty to open its very first bricks-and-mortar pop-up shop, which means you can try every single product in person.
Called The Glow Marchè, the pop-up will open its doors at NOHO Showrooms in London's Fitzrovia on Saturday 1st February from 10am to 7pm and Sunday 2nd February from 11am to 5pm. At the event, you'll be able to shop every single product that Glow Recipe has to offer. For dry, dehydrated skin which can also be prone to shine, R29 recommends picking up the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturiser, £19.50. The Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask, £20.50, is a great shout for skin that feels tight and zapped of moisture. The exclusive Glow Babies Set, which is yet to make its debut online, is also available at the pop-up. And not that you'll need an incentive (as ultra glowy skin is enough) but the first 100 people in line will get a goody bag worth £40, too.
As for the decor, the details are under wraps at the moment but if the brand's cool, millennial aesthetic is anything to go by, we're certain it'll take some inspiration from Glossier's recent pop-up, with Instagram-worthy prints, mirrors and plenty of skincare stations where you can give everything a go before you buy.
