Cult K-Beauty Brand Glow Recipe Is Opening A London Pop-Up Shop

Called The Glow Marchè, the pop-up will open its doors at NOHO Showrooms in London's Fitzrovia on Saturday 1st February from 10am to 7pm and Sunday 2nd February from 11am to 5pm. At the event, you'll be able to shop every single product that Glow Recipe has to offer. For dry, dehydrated skin which can also be prone to shine, R29 recommends picking up the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturiser, £19.50 . The Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask, £20.50 , is a great shout for skin that feels tight and zapped of moisture. The exclusive Glow Babies Set, which is yet to make its debut online, is also available at the pop-up. And not that you'll need an incentive (as ultra glowy skin is enough) but the first 100 people in line will get a goody bag worth £40, too.