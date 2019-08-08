A Glossier Pop-Up Shop Is Coming To London – Here Are All The Details

Calling all Glossier fans. Shopping the cult favourite products, from Solution to Stretch Concealer, is set to become a little easier, as founder Emily Weiss has revealed that the brand will be unveiling a pop-up store in London.
Glossier, which recently relaunched its Super Serums, introduced the popular Milky Jelly Cleanser and added yet another member to the Balm Dotcom family, currently has two bricks and mortar stores in the US but is set to open the doors to the London pop-up in autumn.
Emily made the exciting announcement in an interview with the Financial Times, but kept her cards close to her chest about what the pop-up would look like. "We are a global company," she told the FT. "Roughly fifty per cent of our followers are international and so we’re trying to get our products into our followers’ hands as quickly as we can."
If Glossier's Instagram aesthetic is anything to go by, we've no doubt that the store will be both refreshingly minimal yet decked out in the brand's signature millennial pink – and that there will be queues around the corner, of course.
In other Glossier news, the brand has expanded its lip gloss collection to include a holographic and tinted version which will sit alongside the bestselling clear gloss. Glossier also took to Instagram not long ago to lift the lid on GlossiWEAR, branded merchandise which launched with hair clips and sliders.
Refinery29 will continue to update this article.
