The big buzz around cream skin is mainly down to how easy it is to achieve, according to Korean skincare experts. " Glass skin is more focused on a skincare routine, offering a transparent, clear and illuminous complexion using several products," says Lisa de-la-Plain, Beauty Flash spokesperson, "whereas cream skin is a little gentler and combines the softening and absorption powers of a toner with the hydration and benefits of a moisturiser." It's also inspired by the new trend of slimming down your skincare routine and products, says Lisa. "Nowadays, no one has time to follow a big routine or the need to carry around countless products. Instead, consumers want on-the-go products that combine traditional skincare steps without sacrificing the results."