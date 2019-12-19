Shine-free, entirely matte skin finally took a back seat. Instead, we became obsessed with the ultra glowy craze (which hails from the world's unofficial skincare capital, Korea), mixing oils, serums, moisturisers and exfoliators to create skin so dewy and radiant it looked almost transparent and reflective. But with 2020 just around the corner, it seems there is another Korean skincare movement to get on board with. Enter: cream skin. And it's a lot less effort than its predecessor.