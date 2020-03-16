As the spread and complexity of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to develop, many businesses are left to make difficult choices: implement new safety measures such as frequent disinfection and service limitation, urge social distancing for employees, or close down for the foreseeable future.
Glossier is one of many businesses making the tough call to opt for the latter to protect the safety of staff and shoppers. The company's founder and CEO, Emily Weiss, announced the decision to close all Glossier shops (including London) until further notice.
"It's easy to feel helpless during times of uncertainty or anxiety. I've felt that way lately, as I'm sure you all have, as our world enters unprecedented territory with the spread of COVID-19," Weiss wrote on Instagram. "And as a business leader and CEO, I've been asking myself how Glossier can continue to bring joy to our community, especially during these darker moments, while respecting calls for social distancing and helping promote public safety."
With those concerns in mind, Weiss has decided to close all temporary and permanent retail locations for at least two weeks. "It wasn't an easy choice, but I know it's the right one," she shared.
According to a more detailed letter from Weiss on Glossier.com, the choice to close retail doors will impact thousands just in NYC. "In our New York City flagship alone, 2,000 people gather daily from around the world, often lining up down the block to connect with Glossier and with one another," Weiss writes. "From a company perspective, by closing our stores, we'll sacrifice some near-term business goals, but we're prepared to put public health ahead of our bottom line."
Glossier currently plans on compensating employees for their scheduled time throughout the two-week closure. The brand also announced that they would delay the opening of Glossier Arizona, which was slated for Wednesday, March 18. Weiss encouraged shoppers to stay connected with the G-team on social media; she also shared that the team is currently coming up with creative ways to service their customers. "Several years ago, we piloted a FaceTime program where anyone could schedule a 10-minute, 'genius bar'-like session to talk Glossier and products," she said. "Whether it's this or something like it, we're going to try to use this moment to spin up new, creative ways to foster community and connection and make magic happen. Stay tuned!"
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
