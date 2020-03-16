Glossier currently plans on compensating employees for their scheduled time throughout the two-week closure. The brand also announced that they would delay the opening of Glossier Arizona, which was slated for Wednesday, March 18. Weiss encouraged shoppers to stay connected with the G-team on social media; she also shared that the team is currently coming up with creative ways to service their customers. "Several years ago, we piloted a FaceTime program where anyone could schedule a 10-minute, 'genius bar'-like session to talk Glossier and products," she said. "Whether it's this or something like it, we're going to try to use this moment to spin up new, creative ways to foster community and connection and make magic happen. Stay tuned!"