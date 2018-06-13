I Tried £245 Worth of Acne Spot Treatments — & The Cheapest Pick Won

Sometimes the best things in life come with some less-than-ideal side effects. Crave fame and fortune? Hope you don't mind a 24/7 media cycle tracking your every Instagram comment. Desire platinum boarding status? Prepare to log 150,000 miles back and forth to a Best Western in Cincinnati. Want clear, pimple-free skin? Get your Aquaphor ready because the flakes are coming.
But that last one doesn't necessarily have to be that way. In fact, there are plenty of new acne spot treatments that zap zits without sucking all the moisture out of your face. I spent weeks testing the best ones and gave my unfiltered opinion on them, ahead.