It is the first time Netflix, which is amassing talent the way dragons hoard jewels, has directly acquired an intellectual property. The streaming site has actively been tapping creators for exclusive deals that prevent the creators from making content for any other platform. Last year, the reigning queen of ABC Shonda Rhimes moved to Netflix , where she will be producing a multitude of shows. In February of this year, Ryan Murphy signed a 5-year deal for $300 million . More recently, Sharp Objects creator Marti Noxon signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform . With its partnership with The Roald Dahl Story Company, Netflix has the freedom to attach various creators to the works of Dahl. Might we suggest Guillermo del Toro as a potential creator?