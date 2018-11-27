Netflix has optioned the following properties for the site: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Boy – Tales of Childhood, Going Solo, The Enormous Crocodile, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, Henry Sugar, Billy and the Minpins, The Magic Finger, Esio Trot, Dirty Beasts, and Rhyme Stew. A few of these titles, such as Matilda, have been adapted in the past. Notable exceptions from this list are James and the Giant Peach — which was made into a musical in 2010 — and The Witches, pictured above, which was made into a film in 1990.