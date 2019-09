But if the pill is no longer an option for whatever reason, what can you do to get your skin back to its equilibrium? Dr Kluk suggests a few changes to your skincare routine can help to control a post-pill breakout, such as gently cleansing morning and evening (making sure not to scrub too hard, which can exacerbate acne and sensitive flare-ups), followed by a moisturiser with at least SPF30 . She adds: "Always check the label for the words ' non-comedogenic ' which means the product is less likely to block the pores." In the evenings, a targeted bacteria-zapping gel containing benzoyl peroxide or a pore-unblocking agent containing salicylic acid can be applied to affected areas after cleansing. And here’s one that we all know: "Whatever you do, do not squeeze or pick your blackheads. Try a pore-cleansing face mask once or twice per week and if this doesn’t help, you could have your blackheads professionally extracted by an experienced beauty therapist under strict hygienic conditions."