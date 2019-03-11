For me, eliminating the pill from my life was the logical thing to do, and while my mental health improved, my skin went in the complete opposite direction. Naively, I didn’t anticipate the impact that the change in hormones coursing through my body would have on my complexion. As is often the case for lots of women, being on the pill meant my skin was at its best: more even-toned than ever and no hormonal breakouts. I didn’t touch a drop of foundation until I left university – something I took for granted during seven years on contraception.