The Truth About The Pill And Depression

Diana tells me that any side effects that even small numbers of patients have reported must be published in the leaflet. This is why mood swings appear in the information literature for the pill despite a lack of proof of a causal link between artificial hormones and poor mental health.



“Some days, I was irritable and angry, and others I felt so depressed I contemplated suicide,” recalls 26-year-old teacher Rosy of her time on combined pill Microgynon. “With hindsight, I can see now that my periods of poor mental health definitely coincided with when I was taking the pill, but at the time I didn't see the link.”



Perhaps the limited amount of investigation into hormones and mental wellbeing in the UK goes some way to explaining the uncertainty I’m met with from sexual health experts when it comes to side effects.



“Often new contraceptives start at a time of change anyway,” explains Dr. Helen Webberley. “When women come forward with things like stress or headaches or mood swings, you have to wonder is it really the contraceptive or is it the life change that went alongside that?”



Dr. Clare Morrison reports that low-level symptoms of low mood, depression and anxiety are “very common” in patients using hormonal contraceptives that contain high levels of progesterone (e.g. the mini-pill, injection or implant). She also suggests, however, that some women may blame their contraception for coincidental fluctuations in their state of mind.



But what about women whose experience goes beyond PMS-style moodiness? Children’s book publisher Lisa Edwards, 49, initially thought her feelings of depression were “a phase” when she was prescribed combined pill Femodene in her late 20s.



“I was with a new boyfriend and I'm still amazed that he stuck around while I cried my way through those first six months with him,” she says. “I'd had bouts of depression before, but nothing quite as black as this. I even contemplated suicide on more than one occasion. I felt desperate and hopeless, even though everything in my life was pretty good.”



Diana Mansour explains that one advantage of the pill compared with the implant and the injection is that once you decide to stop taking it, it can be out of your system within three days. But for some women, it seems, the psychological ramifications may take longer to abate.

