Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff



“There are some days where you can’t do all the things and maybe you just need a little break,” says Alvarez. “Having some time away helps you come back to it with some fresh new insight to what you really want to do with your Bullet Journal.”



Creating a Bullet Journal is a highly personal and flexible system and will evolve with your own life and needs. You may need it more on certain days and not at all on others and that’s okay.



“Sometimes having those blank pages lets you think back to those times [where you didn’t write something] and go, ‘okay, what changed here? Is there something I could fix or tweak to get back into it?’ ” explains Benz.



Be Part Of The Community



“Always feel free to reach out with questions,” advises Carroll. “One of the most beautiful parts of the Bullet Journal – and what keeps me motivated all the time – is the community. It’s really a rare kind of community that’s incredibly positive and incredibly supportive. I think that’s why it’s become so very popular because everyone wants others to succeed.”



Carroll recently launched two series on the bulletjournal.com blog that look at how professionals and parents use Bullet Journals. Alvarez and Benz also both run their own blogs where they share their own methods, tips and fun challenges (they host the #RockYourHandwriting challenge with other Bullet Journallers). There’s also a Bullet Journal subreddit, a Google+ community, and many other spaces dedicated to the Bullet Journal system.