If you’ve had your heart broken, you know how emotionally isolating it can be. While your brain tells you other people have been through it, it feels like nobody could have ever possibly felt like this before, so nobody could ever understand. If you’ve ever had your heart broken in the middle of a pandemic, you know the added torture of the physical isolation. From the beginning, the comments section of my videos offered some comfort. I almost always scrolled through, reading and liking and responding and pinning. That’s how I started noticing that people were giving each other advice in the comments. Some people were asking each other how to get through certain situations — what would have been their anniversary, running into an ex in person — and others were responding with their own experiences, or simply with empathy. Watching everyone connect with each other somehow made me feel less alone than when people spoke (or typed) directly to me.