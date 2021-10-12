Still, I kept pushing through. I was my own role model of healing. I became a student of my emotions, and was able to give myself the grace I deserved when I experienced the inevitable backslides. Being able to look back on my day-to-day progress showed me that even when I had a bad day — or a bad few days — I never hit rock bottom again. I was stronger with every video, and I was falling in love with myself for the first time in my life. It felt like an act of resilience to lean into the sadness and let it move me forward. Somehow, I was getting through something that I never thought I would.