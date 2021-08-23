Skip navigation!
Single Files
I’m A Self-Help Writer. Post-Breakup, I Realized I Didn’t Know How To Help ...
Lisa Cleary
Aug 23, 2021
Single Files
I’m Single, But I Get All The Romance I Need From My Friendships
Tšhegofatšo Ndabane
Aug 9, 2021
Single Files
I Dated Different Versions Of The Same Guy For Years. Here’s How I Stopped
Morgan Sullivan
Jul 26, 2021
Single Files
I’m A 31-Year-Old Widow, & I Don’t Know Where To Go From Here
I am WAY too young for this. This is a sentence I’ve said in my head (and occasionally out loud) over and over again the past few years. When my hu
by
Erica Finamore
Single Files
For a Queer Indian Woman, I Dream About My Wedding Way Too Much
Living in a small remote town in the hills of India means that there is never much to do for entertainment — worse yet, internet connectivity is limited.
by
Nayanika
Single Files
‘Tis A Bit Queer, Isn’t It: The Joys & Frustrations Of Coming Out...
My grandmother and I were sitting in her living room a month before COVID-19 became the only thing that mattered, flicking through her free cable service
by
Aisling Walsh
Single Files
For Years, I Hid My Love Life From My Parents. Now, I’m Learning ...
“What are you supposed to do on a date?” my aunt asked me a few months ago. “Tell me so I don’t look stupid.” We were talking on the phone as she
by
Snigdha Bansal
Single Files
I Married Young. I Was Widowed Young. I Never Want A Long-Term Pa...
When my husband died, I vowed to stay single in my after-life. Not because I was grieving, but because domestic partnership was something I had no interest
by
Rebecca Woolf
Single Files
It Took Me A Year To Get Over Someone I Never Even Met
He sent me an Alice in Wonderland GIF on Tinder on February 28, 2020. I remember because it was my last normal weekend before COVID hit South Africa, where
by
Alice Draper
Single Files
Confronting My Chronic Illness Has Changed What It Means For Me T...
Last fall, a conversation about Emily in Paris accidentally saved my life. I’d been on a late-night FaceTime call with one of my long-distance best frien
by
Taylor Tobin
Single Files
I Found Mr. Right — Unfortunately, He Only Exists In My Romance N...
I like to joke that I’m not single or taken — instead, I’m in love with a fictional character. Characters, if I’m being honest. Exactly when this g
by
Alexis Reliford
Single Files
I’m Fat, & That Makes Using Dating Apps Difficult
I am a dating app professional. Tinder? On it. OkCupid? Got a profile. Lex? I’ve posted many an ad. But using a lot of dating apps doesn’t always trans
by
Dani Janae
Single Files
How I Overcame My Fear Of Losing A Year Of Dating During The Pand...
2020 was the year I was supposed to ramp up my commitment to dating, push myself outside my comfort zone, and finally pencil in the time and energy require
by
Linne Halpern
Single Files
How I Finally Forgave Myself For Being An Unintentional Mistress
It was the summer of 2014. I was at a music festival in Brooklyn with some friends, and couldn’t wait in the enormous lines for the port-a-potties. We sp
by
Lola Méndez
Single Files
What Being Single During The Pandemic Taught Me About Friendship
Since childhood, I projected my trans womanhood onto crushes. I didn’t understand my gender, so I assumed my affinity for women was solely romantic. I th
by
Drew Gregory
Single Files
Why I’ve Retired From the Bridesmaids Game
There are three major events that tend to bring out the worst in people: the arrival of a new baby, funerals, and weddings. For some reason, these occurren
by
Jessica Wilkins
Single Files
I Dated Virtually For A Year — & Found Something Way Better Than ...
“Are you on the apps?” Traditionally, my answer to that question was a straightforward, “No.” Sometimes I’d add my reasoning: “I’d rather mee
by
Serena Kerrigan
Single Files
As A Single, Queer Woman, Lesbian Bars Gave Me A Home
It’s been almost nine months since the pandemic started, and at this point I’ve gotten used to missing things, people, and places that I once took for
by
Deniz Sahinturk
Single Files
After My Dad’s Death, His Dating Advice Became A Guiding Force Fo...
I have a distinct memory of my dad telling me a certain boyfriend “wasn’t worth it”. I was 16. It had been my first love, and we’d just broken up.
by
Laura Pitcher
Single Files
What Happened When I Stopped Wearing The Hijab & Started Dating
I started wearing the hijab a few months shy of my 13th birthday, as a commitment to my Muslim faith and dressing modestly. That’s also when I got glasse
by
Urooba Jamal
Single Files
I’m Single & Dating In COVID-19 — & This Is What I’ve Learned
Back in May, two months into lockdown, I found myself newly unemployed, broke, and depressed. I packed up my things, cleaned out my one-bedroom apartment i
by
Kimberly Nario
Single Files
I’m Single, & The Hardest Part Of Dating Is Talking About M...
Welcome to The Single Files, Refinery29’s new bi-monthly column. Each installment will feature a personal essay that explores the unique joys and cha
by
Vanese Maddix
Single Files
It Took My Breakup To Make Me See The Bi Label Wasn’t Right...
Welcome to The Single Files, Refinery29’s new bi-monthly column. Each installment will feature a personal essay that explores the unique joys and cha
by
Ananya
Single Files
I’m 29 In New York But 31 In Seoul, & Being Single Feels Co...
Welcome to The Single Files, Refinery29’s new bi-monthly column. Each installment will feature a personal essay that explores the unique joys and cha
by
Elaine YJ Lee
