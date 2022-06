I Used To Worry I’d Die Before I Fell In Love — Now I Realize I’m Surrounded By It

So I tried to carve my romantic interests at various stages of my diagnosis into a version of that person — an Achilles to my Patroclus. But it never quite worked out. There was the man whom I let drive me into the hospital, but who sat in the car working while the doctor told me my heart palpitations were as a result of hypertension. There was another whom I texted after my pneumonia resurfaced. He texted back minutes later to say “oh my! So sorry. GWS.” I had to Google what GWS meant. Get well soon. I watched as these men observed me helplessly, not quite knowing how to help me, nor the right words to say to make me feel better. Actual comfort, I found, was more likely to come from my friends.