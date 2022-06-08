In the thick of my illnesses, I have always avoided the people I love at the first sign of trouble — my best friends, my mother, my siblings. I isolated and gravitated instead towards the people who did not know my medical history, people I could talk to and laugh with while my heart worked overtime to pump blood. In a hospital waiting room, I smiled wistfully at the man holding his lover’s hands tenderly and thought how nice it must be to have someone you love hold your hand during the most difficult times of your life. But when my friend asked if she should come with me to the hospital, I said no. And when my mother drove me to the hospital, I waved her goodbye as soon as she braked by the curb.