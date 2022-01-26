‘If You’re Not Dating Then What Are You Doing?’: The Joy Of Focusing On Nothing As A Single Person

So, how are you supposed to be around your single friends if you are guilty of giving them the third degree? Absolutely normal. There's no use skirting around the topic, because that's not pleasant for anyone, but a little self-awareness never goes astray. Know that you’re probably not the only person asking about your single friend’s romantic endeavours, so try not to badger them too much, especially if they’ve previously shared that they’re aren't dating. And while you don't need to hide your happiness out of fear of 'rubbing it in', you also don't need to invite them to every couple-y thing you and your SO do.