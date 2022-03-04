Jeb, 37, is a single homeowner who lives in Manchester. She points to the frustration of having to foot the bills on her own. "I've been single for the full duration of being a homeowner so, for me, my single situation has been the same but my bills increase year on year." She adds that the only discount she receives is the 25% reduction in council tax. "Everything else is full price." Jeb acknowledges that her energy and water bills are probably lower as only one person but notes that the amount of energy used to heat or light a home is the same, no matter how many people live there. "Certain bills like internet, TV and maintenance are all set, no matter how many people live in the home," she continues. "The rise of all bills is going to be a huge stress on my life as my wages won't be going up but my energy bill, for example, is going up by £500 for the year."