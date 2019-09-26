"Together we have bought out Emma’s ex and now live in the same house but own it together," Jessica says. "When we decided we would go ahead and move in, we wrote a document where we listed our initial thoughts as to what would be fair, in terms of splitting payments for mortgage, bills and food as well as what items should come out of our own money. It was slightly more complicated than it might have been because of the children, we have chosen to do a 65-35% split on most bills and food. We also had a discussion as to how important we felt it was to rigidly follow the document and agreed that the most important thing was that neither of us felt hard done by and were able to communicate if that were the case."