‘Too Little Too Late’ — How The Job Protection Scheme Still Fails Women

The government's 'job support scheme' will replace the furlough scheme and will top up the wages of people already in work, covering up to two-thirds of their hours for the next six months.
Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that employees must be in 'viable' jobs to benefit from the wage top-up scheme, although he admitted he couldn't 'save every job'.
I don't live in London or another city with a huge amount of jobs in an industry I've trained/specialised in, and because I have complicated health conditions it's even harder to find employment that works for me.
The prospect of having to reduce my hours and potentially only take 77% of my current wage is frightening.
Unfortunately, because I lost my job, this new job protection scheme won't help me. I don't think this scheme is helping companies too much as they're still having to make a lot of redundancies and get rid of staff.