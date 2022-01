The Cost Of Starting A Family Is Keeping Me Trapped In My Job

Beyond parental leave, the cost of fertility treatments in the UK is also high. For those who are unable to conceive naturally for whatever reason, the cost of IVF is up to £4,500 a round , not including the cost of sperm (around £1,000 a vial) and any and all testing needed. Other fertility treatments like intrauterine insemination (IUI) can cost between £800 and £1,300 a round but also have the attendant costs of sperm and testing where necessary. And while some can access fertility support through the NHS, there are several barriers which are heightened if you are not in a cis straight couple. Unlike heterosexual couples, who need to tell their GP they’ve been trying for a baby for two years to get NHS support, same-sex couples and prospective single mothers in England are subject to a postcode lottery , with four in five Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) requiring same-sex couples to privately fund the start of their fertility journey.