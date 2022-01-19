The Cost Of Starting A Family Is Keeping Me Trapped In My Job

Kemi has an underlying health condition that has resulted in her paying for extra scans and tests ahead of pregnancy. "My company-funded health insurance has helped with some of this but the ongoing management when I'm pregnant will not be covered. I feel really lucky to be in the UK where I have access to great specialists for my condition but some of the tests and ongoing care my consultants suggest will need to be paid for. Also, I will most likely have to begin my maternity leave earlier than usual so need to bear that in mind." This condition could also limit her ability to conceive naturally, meaning Kemi would have to rely on fertility treatments. "A significant amount of women with my condition have children through a surrogate," she adds, "which would be a very big expense."