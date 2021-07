For people whose family exists outside the cis man, cis woman format, access is even harder. As Refinery29 reported back in December 2020 in our Modern Queer Family series, access to NHS funding for same-sex couples or single patients requires far more money and jumping through hoops. If you want access to IVF, you have to spend upfront to prove your fertility – not only fronting the cost of sperm and the mandatory tests but also paying for each round of intrauterine insemination (IUI), a process where the sperm is directly inserted into the womb. This has to be done through a fertility clinic, which costs between £800 and £1,300 a go; it cannot be done at home, thanks to the UK's sperm donation laws. Most CCGs require you to complete at least six rounds of IUI to prove that you have tried other fertility methods before they will consider you for NHS funding for IVF, though this number varies. And once you have gone through that process, there is still no guarantee of funding or equal treatment.