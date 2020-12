If You’re Queer, Starting A Family Is Exhausting, Terrifying & Exhilarating

When I shifted away from the church in my teen years and then came out as a lesbian at 19, there was a glittering period where all that distance made sense. My sexuality was the most obvious answer to why I felt the way I did, I’d just never noticed before. But as I got older and fell in love with the woman who would become my wife, I began to notice that the distance between me and "normal life" now contained a gulf-like absence. I’d look at one of the most established institutions in the Western world – the nuclear family – and realise I had no idea how someone like me could begin to create my own family. I had no idea what discrimination we would face or how we would fit into the world. Society provided nothing more than hints and rumours of what it would be like for me and my wife if or when we chose to start trying.