If You’re Queer, Starting A Family Is Exhausting, Terrifying & Exhilarating

There is still so much that needs to change for LGBTQ+ people to be truly equal. The barriers that get in the way of LGBTQ+ people becoming parents are extensive. From the struggle to access NHS funding for IVF to fighting the stigma around adoption, to the need for better training for medical professionals and the importance of continuing to push back against transphobic scaremongering, there are many ways in which the law and provisions do not provide for queer people. But the more space LGBTQ+ people take up and the more visible we are, the more hopeful I am that we can shout down or even change the minds of those who accuse us of demanding their tax money to fund our "degenerate lifestyles".