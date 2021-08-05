Why We Adopted Children In Our 20s

When it comes to adoption, the only point at which age really should become a factor is whether it affects your ability to care for the child: many children in the care system will have specific needs and traumas and in order to place a child with you, the social workers have to be sure you are able to accommodate those needs. This might mean being sure you will not have any biological children as that could be distressing for children, or being able to support particular behaviours as the child gets attached. And if you’re younger there may be more questions raised about whether you are capable of meeting those needs.