Why We Adopted Children In Our 20s

For married couple Leigh and Bee , who were 27 and 25 respectively when they began their adoption process, their age, together with their queerness, often meant they were the odd ones out at in-person events. “Everyone else was an older straight couple who had previously gone through fertility treatment,” says Leigh. “So for us as a young queer couple who just wanted to adopt and didn't want to be pregnant, we didn't feel a connection.” They both felt that their age meant it was the perfect time to start a family, but they felt laughed out of one of their training courses for saying this. “We thought ‘this is the norm, plenty of our friends and our peers have children or are having children [at this age]’” says Bee. As part of the course, they went round the room answering the question of ‘why adoption now?’ “We said if ‘we don't do it now we won't do it – this feels like the right time for us’ and they just laughed at us and said 'you're so young, what are you talking about?' And everybody else in the room was about 35 years plus.”