Adoption Was Our First Choice, And The Best Choice

Didi: But even at the time, we didn't find the process invasive. People who are not adopters usually ask if it's intrusive or if you're asked a lot of questions. Of course they ask you a lot of questions – they're giving you a baby! A life to look after! I think some people find that quite daunting but we went into it quite open. At the end of the day, they're giving you a life and telling you, this is yours for the rest of your life. I think if I'd given away my child, I'd want them to ask as many questions as possible and dig and find out where they came from, what they're about, what's their family like, how will my child be received into this family, will they look after her and cherish her forever. If you look at that perspective, then you're probably going to look at the process and see that this is just due diligence and they have to ask these questions.