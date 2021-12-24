“Are You Called Mummy Or Daddy?” – My Life As The Non-Bio Mother

As soon as he was conceived I was his legal parent. We're not married or in a civil partnership yet so we had to go through the clinic and sign some consent forms to make me the legal parent. If we hadn't gone through that route, I would have had to have formally adopted my child. I haven't got any fears or worries about that. My biggest worry is when he gets to school. Where we live isn't the most diverse place in the world so he will probably be the only one of a handful of children with same-sex parents. I worry a bit about navigating that whole system and making sure we’re treated the same as mum and dad, for him and for us. But honestly I haven't really thought about what could go wrong or what struggles we're gonna face. I feel like if you think about those things they end up coming to you in some form. So I'm just trying to stay positive and hope that whatever happens, we'll just navigate to the best outcome.