Photos Showing The Touching Side Of New Fatherhood You Rarely Get To See

In London-based photographer Sophie Harris-Taylor ’s latest series, Present Fathers, the experience of new dads takes centre stage. Inspired by watching her own partner adapt to becoming a dad, Harris-Taylor started the series to spark a dialogue around the absence of support or visibility for first-time fathers. "My partner was pretty lucky to have several months of paternity leave so we were very much both involved from day one," she explains, "but some time after the birth of our son, I realised he didn’t really know where to turn for support or where to explore and express this new role he’d found himself in." This made her wonder about the experiences of all the other new fathers out there. Where were they? Did they feel the same way? "We just don’t really hear from or see new fathers, at least not in comparison to new mothers," she continues. This curiosity became the catalyst for the project.