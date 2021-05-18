Photos Showing The Touching Side Of New Fatherhood You Rarely Get To See

From the time she’s spent meeting the dads she photographed, and from her own experience watching her partner become a father, Harris-Taylor has become much more attuned to understanding what needs to change in the ways our societies represent and talk about fatherhood. "I think a bit more openness is needed, in general," she says. "It’s all the little things that add up, there seems to be so much for mums out there – groups and forums online, activities advertised solely for mum and baby – not taking into account that postnatal depression can exist within fathers too. Even just simply asking fathers how they are doing and coping can go a long way. In a time when gender roles are converging and parenting is hopefully becoming more equal, it seems only right to put those supports in place. Especially now we’re realising just how many men are suffering, untreated, with their mental health."