“Are You Called Mummy Or Daddy?” – My Life As The Non-Bio Mother

I know that I am his mum as much as Meg, and anyone that matters to us sees me as that. But occasionally things happen that remind you you’re not always seen that way, like when we're in a midwife appointment and hear other people referred to as 'dad' or 'mum' and I'm always referred to as ' the partner '. It's like they're not sure what to say. People have actually asked me a lot: "What are you going to be called then?" Someone even said to me: "Are you going to be called mummy or daddy?" She was a bit older and didn't mean anything by it. Where I live in the UK (Norwich) is not backward, just there's not a lot of colour, diversity or difference. So sometimes people literally just haven't seen a lesbian before and don't know how to react. But it's not malice so I don't get offended by anything anyone says unless it's obviously offensive. The way I see it is that I don't know a lesbian couple who've had a baby myself, I've never seen that dynamic. So I didn't have anything to go on! Let alone some 52-year-old cis straight woman who has never probably left my city. It's a learning experience for everyone around us.