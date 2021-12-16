I Moved To The Middle Of Nowhere & Became A Mother In Solitude

In the end, motherhood has been a foundation-rocking experience, at once changing and affirming. "I’ve found the whole experience to be a huge challenge to my being," she says. "Constantly I find myself learning and digging deep to solve problems for my children. Sometimes I want to scream and cry and often I do but when I can work past that point, switch to playing instead of screaming, let meltdowns wash over me, I find something much sweeter and I see endless joy and love. It’s a whole process I think most parents are going through constantly and I think the nuances are so rarely depicted. I’ve been pouring my experience out in front of my camera in this way because I want everyone to feel it with me and meditate on what it means to leave parents going through this often with very little support." The COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified the lack of support for parents, she says, and intensified isolation for many. So in many ways, this project finds a very visual way of representing what that’s like.