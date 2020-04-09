The images in Birth of a Mother are sensitive and incredibly beautiful – painterly even, like classic portraits that celebrate the textures of skin and subtleties of human gesture – but they’re unquestionably honest, too. They don’t shy away from revealing the scars of real bodies and the most tender, tired moments. In one image, a woman breastfeeds her daughter as she lies down to rest, her son curled up next to her; in another, a young woman stretches out on her bed in a pool of morning light, rubbing her eyes. Their children are intimately connected to their bodies by small hands and mouths, or yet to be born. It was crucial to Freeland to depict motherhood like this. "I think the postpartum body is often shrouded in shame and hidden away rather than celebrated how it should be, so I wanted to capture the beauty in this physically transient and fragile time. The project was made as a response to a culturally very dispassionate gaze, loaded with the distortion of unrealistic and unrepresentative beauty standards that so brutally discount the heroism of motherhood."