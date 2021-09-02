“95% Of Women Will Relate To Feeling Guilty All The Time”: Elizabeth Day On Motherhood & Obsession

"I have been pregnant three times now," she says. "My path of motherhood hasn't been straightforward and each time it has felt so anxiety-inducing and so physical, and also so psychologically challenging. All of my miscarriages have been at the three-month or before the three-month mark; they've been early. But it's like a weird state of limbo, where you have to change so much of your own existence on the gamble that it might turn out well. I wouldn't exercise as much, I wouldn't be able to have my glass of red wine. I just thought, What if you end up feeling taken over by this baby that's growing inside you? So much of being a woman and a feminist woman is about having a degree of control over your own body and your own physical space. And then to have that slightly taken away, even though you're yearning for it, it's just a real headfuck."