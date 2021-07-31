How My Wife & I Moved Forward With Fertility Treatments After Miscarriage & A Stillbirth

My fears are validated when I go for my first ultrasound and the pregnancy is measuring behind. The doctor is clearly not comfortable having difficult conversations, but we plead for transparency and honesty about what is going on. She tells us “not to lose sleep” over this news. We try to wrap our minds around such a statement after all we’ve been through. We cry in the car on the way home. Without the support of my wife, I feel like I could not have navigated these difficult times. She is always a pillar of strength, even when I know she is struggling, too. She tells me how helpless she feels, and I feel like I am letting her down again. She doesn’t deserve this pain; no one does.