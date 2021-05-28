I’m 40, I Live In CA, And Have Spent More Than $12k On Fertility So Far

It took my parents 10 years before they finally got pregnant with me. I don't know how they did it. I could not continue doing this, continue being disappointed, continue spending thousands of dollars, for 10 years. Adoption has always been an option, but I am not ready to let go of my dream to carry a child. I feel broken. Thank God for therapy. I've started journaling as a way to process and express the rollercoaster of emotions that is part of every fertility journey. I like to think of my path like a sitcom with twists and turns, and an unlikely happy ending. My story isn't over yet — I'm just going on hiatus for a while. I leave you with this cliffhanger and I'm optimistically look forward to another season.