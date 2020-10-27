Fertility Diary: I’m 30 & Spent 9K Trying To Have A Baby

Although we had several eggs that looked promising, we lost 50% of them because the fertilization wasn’t efficacious. We were left with eight‚ then, after a few more days and a round of genetic testing, only one. The doctor recommends doing another retrieval before our embryo transfer. That means more time waiting to be parents. I feel defeated again. My eggs are garbage and we don’t know why. They are going to put me on metformin next time, with the hopes it’ll help my body process all the hormones, so maybe we’ll do better next time. We also will have to pay an additional $500 for more genetic testing, and not all of my meds are covered this time. The only good news is that retrieval can start this week.