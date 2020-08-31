Fertility Diary: I’m In My 20s & My Partner & I Both Struggle With Fertility

On the drive to the clinic, the gravity of what we’re doing hits us and my husband and I both erupt in smiles. I turn the radio up and blast cheesy ‘90s pop. We jam and shout the lyrics while I chug down my water. This is one of the best moments of my life. I look at my husband, grinning and jumping in his seat, and think how much I appreciate him for taking this wild ride for me. Ours is an unorthodox love story, and I hope we make a baby today so that I can one day tell them about it.