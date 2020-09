Fertility Diary: I’m In My 20s & My Partner & I Both Struggle With Fertility

At 9:30 we turn off the TV and go to prepare the shot, only to realize that we don’t have the proper syringe for it. This is the only shot that is to be given intramuscularly, so the other needles we have on hand won’t be long enough to substitute. We run around panicked for 25 minutes and still can’t find it, so we decide to use a mixing needle since it is roughly the same length and we are running out of time. This turns out to be a very painful mistake. While the mixing needle is the same length as a regular intramuscular needle, it is about three times as thick. The thing looks like a Halloween prop! Even my husband, who now fancies himself a needle expert, is sweating at the sight of it. But if there’s anything I’ve learned at this point in our IVF journey, it’s that I can (and often have to) do hard things in the name of our family. I buck up, pull my PJ pants down, and lie on top of our dog’s bed with my full moon hanging out. My husband’s phone alarm goes off, signaling that it is ‘time’. He hovers over me and makes a couple false starts before declaring ‘ok, I’m really going to do it this time!’ I can see in the reflection of our fireplace glass that he is closing his eyes while stabbing at me. My whole body clenches while he pushes the medication through . Ouch. Remember how I said the first shot is the hardest? Yeah, I take that back.