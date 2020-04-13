I’m Devastated My IVF Was Cancelled, But Working On The Front Line Is Giving Me Hope

I can't fault the clinic – everyone has been amazing. I'm sure that at NHS clinics they're working really hard too. But we feel like the silver lining in all this is that we know our treatment will restart as soon as possible. It must be awful for people who are having NHS treatment, because they are going to be even more uncertain as to when they're really going to restart any treatment – it will be such a low priority. At least because we were paying for it ourselves, we were able to have that reassurance that our treatment will not be as affected as NHS services. That's given us a lot of hope.