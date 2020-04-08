Exactly How Airborne Is Coronavirus, Anyway?

"The question [of whether coronavirus is airborne] has lots of caveats," Korn says. "From what we know from experimental research, if you're outside, it's probably not airborne because there's wind and it moves the little droplets away; they fall in a “shower’ up to 6 feet away from you, but usually not farther than that. But if you're in a room and the air is really still and there's eight people and two of them sneezed, the droplets may hang around a little longer and you could certainly walk through a wall of COVID," he continues. "There isn't a single answer to the question of whether it's airborne, because it depends on all of these factors, including the environment."