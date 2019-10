Live Out Your Hustlers Dreams At These Pole Dancing Classes

The art of working a pole has long been hailed in popular Akon songs , and, thanks to Hustlers, now it's really gaining steam. The art of winding your way around pole like it’s your job isn’t easy, but it’s a great way to build muscle and create a majestic-looking workout routine, explains NYC’s Body & Pole Instructor Zoe Kantor. If you’re wondering which muscles, Kantor’s answer is all of them. The most important are the latissimus dorsi, or “lats," which are are in your back stretching to your sides. “It's where most of our pulling and pushing strength comes from,” she explains.