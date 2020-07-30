Fertility Diary: I’m Stranded An Ocean Away From My Embryos 

Today, we did it. After many, many discussions with the clinic and mulling it over late into the night, we decide that Madrid is the place where we want to make our babies. I take my husband there for his 30th birthday, so we are familiar with the area. We really fall in love with the city. We’re elated. We send them our payment, which includes literally everything, from visits to retrieval to genetic testing to transfer to freezing for up to one year. The only thing that it does not include is the medicine, which we will buy from the pharmacies when we are there. We’ll be taking the red eye from New York City on December 31 (Happy New Year in the air!), and our first appointment will be on January 2. I feel like I have fireworks going off inside of me. It’s finally happening.