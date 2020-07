Fertility Diary: I’m Stranded An Ocean Away From My Embryos 

All of the emotions of the past year and a half seem to come to a head today. Since we started trying, I’ve been cautiously optimistic. Today, this will all change, I know it. I am so ready for this – put me under, doc! I’m wheeled into the retrieval room. The anesthesiologist is hilarious. Right before he injects the anesthesia, he tells a joke about going under being like having a few too many drinks at the pub. I smile. The next thing I know I am waking up to my husband's voice in the recovery room. We did it. Our international liaison has held my hand throughout this journey, and she comes in to deliver the good news. They retrieved 11 eggs , which are currently being fertilized to become embryos. We decide to have our embryos checked for genetic issues. This is to help prevent miscarriage and impantation failure. These tests happen at stage five of embryo growth, when they become “blastocysts.” Basically, we are now doing a waiting game to see if our embryos will survive the next few days.