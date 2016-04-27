Ironically, the first prescription my new IVF doctor wrote was for the birth control pill. This would put my reproductive system into a neutral state where it wasn’t producing eggs or ovulating and, because I’ve always had irregular periods (thanks, PCOS!), I would need its help to trigger a period within a normal timeframe. At that point, we’d start me on the serious IVF drugs: the hard stuff.



In a typical IVF cycle, you take a bunch of hormones that essentially trick your ovaries into freaking out and producing as many eggs as possible. In a normal, non-medicated cycle, a woman will produce one mature egg. With the help of these drugs, you can get up to 20. The more viable eggs you have, the more are available to mix with sperm and turn into embryos. This is a numbers game, and it’s important to start strong.



But here’s the thing about those drugs: they’re shots. Like, with needles. That my husband and I had to somehow finagle into my body every morning and night.



When my ice-packed, mail-order package of IVF drugs arrived, it was so big I could barely get my arms around it. It contained a bewildering assortment of glass vials and terrifying-looking needles, pill bottles and cotton pads, alcohol wipes and a red sharps disposal container covered in menacing logos. Some of the vials had to go into the fridge right away. Everything else took over a closet.



I’m pretty squeamish, so my husband was in charge of mixing the potions, prepping the syringes, and inserting them into my belly. All I had to do was stand there and wince. To my surprise, the pain wasn’t anything to write home about. The needles, though sharp, were small, and for the first time in my life I was happy about the extra padding around my midsection: It provided more real estate for the injections. In addition to two shots a day, I was also taking a prenatal vitamin and an extra pill of folic acid, and midway through my cycle I began progesterone suppositories (little goop-filled pods that I inserted twice a day like a tampon) and estrogen pills.



And it was working. Every two to five days, I visited the clinic for a blood draw and vaginal ultrasound. As the doctor penetrated my most intimate places, I watched her count and measure the egg-containing sacs on my ovaries: 16 good-sized follicles on my right ovary, 10 on my left, and growing. My doctor was psyched, and so was I. If this was a numbers game, I was winning.

