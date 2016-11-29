And here’s what I realized: Sometimes, life just throws stuff at you, and you rise to the challenge because you have to. Yes, a baby is a life change. But you’ve likely already been through some kind of major life shift and survived. And having a baby isn’t any different.



Six years ago, my mom died. While I may have spent my 20s imagining eventually becoming a mom, I certainly never imagined what my life would be like without my own. Losing her to a particularly aggressive form of cancer was a singular, soul-rocking shock, and yet, I was back at work three days later. I remember going out with friends a week after her funeral, amazed at how much I could pass as just a normal twentysomething.



And it was only after I had Lucy and got so many congratulations and tiny baby onesies as gifts and invitations to new mom groups that I realized: There’s no signifier that marks you as someone who has lost your mother. I had to go through that identity shift alone, and it was achingly, exhaustingly hard — and still is. In contrast, I found the transition to becoming a mom relatively seamless, simply because I knew that, even if I am a single mom, I'm not alone.



Obviously, becoming a parent changes your life. I had to delete my TimeHop app because I would get a pang of physical pain in the center of my stomach whenever I saw a glimpse of how carefree my life was a few years ago. I miss leaving work and not knowing where the night would take me. I miss going on dates — I date, but now even a quick glass of wine requires a back-and-forth with a babysitter and a $20-an-hour bill. And, I miss the old me.



But here’s the thing: Even if I hadn’t had a baby, I would have missed the old me. Because missing the old me isn’t so much missing the freedom and dating and endless glasses of Sauvignon Blanc. It’s missing that period in my 20s when I was simultaneously naive and optimistic and searching and adventurous. Of course, those are all still aspects of my identity. But all the events of the past six years — losing my mother, losing my job, traveling around the world, making the decision to be more comfortable in my own skin through therapy and self-examination and, yes, having a baby — has changed me.



And that’s what I’m getting at. I’m not minimizing what a big deal having a child may be. But I am saying that having a child is not the only “big deal” you’ve encountered in your life. So, if it's what you want, go for it — and trust your gut that you’ve got this.



