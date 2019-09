The Rules Around Pap Smears Are Changing Again — Here's What You Need To Know

A pap smear looks for any abnormalities in the cells that are scraped off the cervix, Dr. Blank says. An HPV test, on the other hand, just tests for the presence of that virus. The reason why women ages 21 to 29 don't get a HPV test along with a pap smear, according to the American Cancer Society , is because HPV is so common . While almost all cervical cancers are caused by HPV, not all HPV will turn into cervical cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute . If the millions of people who have HPV received a positive test along with a regular pap, then they would all be shook about what that would really mean for their cancer risk. However, if you're someone who had an abnormal pap, then HPV testing would be a beneficial next step, to determine whether you're at risk for developing cervical cancer.