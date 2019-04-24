7 Lessons I Learned From My Journey Trying To Conceive

I saw two different gynecologists who told me to “just keep trying” or to “try not to stress.” One of them even encouraged me to touch her hand, saying she had a “fertile touch.” It feels laughable now. Infertility isn’t something you can erase with superstitions. But at the time, I humored her and touched her hand. When my life-partner and I later met with an infertility doctor, he said we had an 80% chance of getting pregnant after three rounds of artificial insemination. By the time I’d tried IUI four times (including one that was cancelled), he said we actually had less than a 10% chance of getting pregnant each time. The reality is, often doctors are just making educated guesses, so do your own research too and advocate for yourself.