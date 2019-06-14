I Was Told I'd Never Have A Biological Child. Now I'm Celebrating Father's Day.

There’s another aspect. When our son was almost four, Cindy did some research. We learned through the sperm bank we used that our son Max has siblings. A lot of them. We now know 12 families and 18 children from those families who are Max’s siblings. They’re all the same age, and they’re almost all boys. We’ve vacationed with these families, and are planning a reunion with them in 2020. We want these sibling relationships to be open to him. Max isn’t shy, and he’ll say to his teachers, “By the way, I’ve got 17 brothers and a sister.” The teacher will look at me and smile, and I’ll fill her in. I’ll say he’s telling the truth, and show them pictures of us with his siblings. Knowing that Max is going to be our only child, for him to have siblings, that’s golden for him. And I don’t mind telling people about it.