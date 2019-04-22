The Best Fertility Podcasts For People Trying To Conceive

Difficulty conceiving is a common experience, yet there’s still a lot of stigma when it comes to talking about it openly. According to the CDC, about 12.1% of cis women age 15 to 44 in the U.S. have difficulty conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. And just a slightly lower number — 11.9% — have received some kind of infertility service in their lifetime.
Despite how common difficulty conceiving is, there are a lot of myths about infertility out there — like the idea that if you get on birth control, your fertility will be permanently lowered. (With most forms of birth control, you’ll be fertile within a few days after you stop taking it; with the Depo-Provera shot only, it could take up to 10 months. No form of birth control will permanently lower your fertility, with the exception of sterilization.)
If you’re trying to conceive, you may want to learn the facts about how fertility actually works. Or you may want to hear from people who now have children — through giving birth, surrogacy, or adoption — after struggling with infertility. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s a podcast for that, and reviewers say that listening to them makes them feel more informed and less alone. For National Infertility Awareness Week, we’ve found some of the best fertility podcasts out there.