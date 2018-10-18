These Fertility Apps Will Make Your Life Less Stressful

Trying to get pregnant? Trying to avoid pregnancy? Just trying to predict your next period? Whatever your plans for the future are at this very moment, you probably have questions. Luckily, the great, wide world of mobile apps has answers for you.
No app can replace your doctor, but keeping track of your fertility cues on your phone can certainly help keep you on top of your family planning between appointments. Not only do fertility trackers motivate you to log your body's rhythms and changes throughout the month, but they can help you see larger patterns in your cycle, too — and that's info that your doctor will love to have on hand the next time you're in for a checkup.
(And it doesn't hurt that most apps on the market help you plan ahead, with reminders that alert you to everything from medication refills to upcoming ovulation periods.)
Ahead, find the right fertility tracker for your needs. And, if the time comes, check out our guide to the best pregnancy apps, too.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids right now or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.