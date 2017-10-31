17 Pregnancy Apps That Answer All Your Questions

Nurture aims to keep you informed about your pregnancy with up-to-the-moment articles, reminders, and more. It alerts you to your baby's development every day and updates the countdown to your due date. You can also use Nurture to keep track of doctor's appointments and to log any relevant habits. If you've been practicing kegels, having sex, or taking prenatal vitamins, Nurture can provide you with more information about how those habits affect your health.Beyond in-app information, you can also consult Nurture's community forums. These can act as yet another source of info or just a sounding board for your latest success story or frustration.