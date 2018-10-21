Ask A Therapist: I'm So Ready For A Baby, My Boyfriend Is So Not

I’m so ready to have children, and my boyfriend is so not. I’m 32 and have been with my boyfriend for four years. He’s 28. We’ve lived together for a year and are very in love and happy. It still feels exciting and we have loads of fun together. There’s just one problem, and it’s not a big problem, but it is one I can’t seem to shake. I want to start having children, but he says he won’t be ready for a good few years. There’s lots he still wants to achieve before 'settling down' as he sees it. He wants to get further in his career, he wants to travel, he wants to wait until his friends are having kids (currently none of his friends have kids, but lots of my friends do, as do my siblings). I understand his point of view, and I want him to live the life he wants to live and not do anything he’s not ready to do. And I know it's very common for women to have children in their late 30s and 40s, but I do still worry about fertility, because (I think) I want three or four children and I’ve seen lots of women go through traumatic experiences trying to get pregnant in their late 30s. Plus, fertility aside, I just want to have children now! I’ve felt ready to have children for ages but I know he’s 100% not ready and the very idea of it seems absurd to him right now – which I find upsetting.