Ask A Therapist: I’m So Ready For A Baby, My Boyfriend Is So Not

The age gap between you is nothing much or unusual, although clearly you feel aware of it and it is this issue that makes it more acute. Your friends and family are having children and you want to join that party with all the new experiences that would come your way. I wonder why he sees this as being a restriction involving "settling down". You very generously suggested in your writing that you shouldn’t be a bore or a cliché. I think you have described both of you being risk averse, fearing getting it wrong, and you also told me that his parents were a bit later to parenthood and all has been well. So he assumes that will be true for him too, even though there is no scientific evidence that would back this assumption.